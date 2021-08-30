Deputy shot in Lynwood, suspect on the run

article

A deputy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Lynwood Monday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call near the intersection of Lorraine Street and 112th Street. Officials with Los Angeles County tell FOX 11 a shootout between the suspect and deputies took place in the area, injuring one Los Angeles County deputy.

The armed suspect remains on the run, county officials tell FOX 11.

