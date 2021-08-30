Police chase ends in nasty crash in East Los Angeles area

A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase across Los Angeles Monday night.

SkyFOX was over East Los Angeles when the white pickup truck smashed into a street light. The suspect got out of the pickup truck before surrendering to the police.

Officials did not say what the driver was initially wanted for.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.