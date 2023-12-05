DUI crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs leaves 2 dead, 1 injured: CHP

Two people were killed and one person was injured following a crash involving a man suspected of driving under the influence on the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said just after 1:30 a.m., the driver of a Honda Accord drifted into a semi-truck that was stopped on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the freeway near the Carmenita Road exit for unknown reasons.

When CHP officers arrived, they discovered three people inside the Accord. The two passengers were declared dead at the scene and the man in the driver’s seat was alert and conscious.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and was arrested for DUI.

It appears the driver of the semi-truck was not at the scene at the time of the crash.

Traffic remains down to one lane in the area and commuters were asked to seek alternative routes.