DA: 2 LAPD officers won't face charges in shooting that killed Trader Joe's manager

Two Los Angeles police officers who engaged in a 2018 gunfight with a suspect outside a Silver Lake Trader Joe's market, with a police bullet striking and killing an assistant store manager, acted lawfully and will not be charged with a crime, according to a report released Tuesday by the District Attorney's Office.

The prosecution assessment of the police shooting of Melyda Corado, however, is dated Nov. 30, about a week prior to new District Attorney George Gascon being sworn into office.

It was not immediately clear if Gascon -- who has vowed to take a harder stance on law enforcement shootings -- plans to review the case.

