Suspect heard bragging during flash-mob robbery at 7-Eleven: 'Bro, it's worth it'

The Brief A group of teens robbed a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles, prompting a police investigation aided by cellphone video footage. Residents express frustration over the rise in retail theft, citing socioeconomic issues as a contributing factor. Despite surveillance cameras, no arrests have been made, and the LAPD is seeking information from the public.



According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Beverly Boulevard on Saturday afternoon after the store clerk activated a panic alarm.

Police say a masked suspect pointed a gun at the employee while a large group of teens swarmed inside, stealing merchandise and throwing items outside to others waiting near the entrance. Dramatic cellphone video shared publicly to Instagram is now part of the police investigation.

One suspect can be heard on camera boasting about why he felt emboldened, saying, "Bro, it’s worth it because it ain’t got my face on it."

"Nobody respects anything or anyone," said Erik Albizures, an L.A. resident who spoke with FOX 11. "They feel like they can get away with anything — and from the looks of it, they can."

Some residents told FOX 11 that these types of robberies no longer surprise them.

"It happens everywhere. Looks like a bunch of kids, so I’m not surprised," one resident said.

Others pointed to larger socioeconomic issues they believe are fueling the rise in retail theft.

"They probably don’t have the money for food," said Malcolm McBride, another resident. "If you go up that block, there are so many homeless people. It’s a systemic issue, and I don’t think California is doing a good job at that. I’d start there."

No major damage to the store was visible as of Monday, but similar flash mob robberies have hit several 7-Eleven locations across Los Angeles over the past year. A 7-Eleven on West Olympic Boulevard was robbed twice last year by groups of kids on bicycles. Another location in San Pedro was targeted during a nearby street takeover.

Earlier this year, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stood with local 7-Eleven owners to promote Proposition 36, which increases penalties for repeat offenders and retail theft.

The latest video has been turned over to investigators as police work to identify everyone involved. Neighbors say they’re frustrated and unsure how to stop the growing trend.

"How do we get this to stop? I don’t even know," said Aaliyah Robinson, an L.A. resident. "Kids don’t listen in general, but maybe if parents start teaching their kids to be more respectful."

The area is covered by multiple surveillance cameras, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.