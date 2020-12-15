One killed, another critically injured In Fairfax District shooting

A man was killed and another was left in critical condition Tuesday afternoon during a shooting in a popular shopping area of the Fairfax District.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near Melrose Avenue and Stanley Avenue, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, but Cervantes said it seems like the victims were standing outside when they were shot near the intersection, which has a Starbucks Coffee, Urban Outfitters and several other retail shops.

One victim in his mid-20s died at the scene, and another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Cervantes.

A description of the suspect was not available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

