Court officials warn of email scam about jury duty

Los Angeles County residents are being warned about an email scam that threatens fines if they don't appear in federal court for jury duty.

The sender -- JuryDuty@donotreply.gov -- purports to be from Clerk of Court "Sherry Mason."

Similar warnings were also issued by authorities in South Dakota, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Idaho, the latter of which noted that the email's sender is a "fictitious person."

Los Angeles Superior Court officials noted Friday that they don't send those types of emails for jury service -- federal courts don't either --and that the emails should be deleted without opening them or clicking on any links.

The Los Angeles court system noted its official summons are only issued under the name of Sherri R. Carter, who is the court's jury commissioner, and are mailed.

Anyone with questions about a suspicious communication that appears to be from the Superior Court of Los Angeles County or a law enforcement agency should contact the Court or a law enforcement agency, officials said.

A list of phone numbers for all court locations can be found here.

