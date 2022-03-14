Costco to end COVID hours for seniors, healthcare workers, first responders

After more than two years amid the coronavirus pandemic, Costco will soon end its special hours for seniors as well as health care workers and first responders.

In a statement posted to its website Monday, Costco said the special operating hours will be in effect through April 17.

The hours also included members with disabilities or those who are immunocompromised.

"As of April 18, 2022, Costco will no longer be offering special shopping hours for members ages 60 or older, healthcare workers and first responders," Costco said in the update.

Costco along with several other major retailers started holding the hours in March 2020 to help people the CDC considered the most vulnerable and at-risk for COVID-19.

