Costco gas station fight turns deadly in Tustin; suspects sought

Tustin police investigators sought the public’s help identifying the men involved in a fight that turned deadly at a Costco gas station last month.

The fatal incident occurred in the 2700 block of Park Avenue, located near the intersection of Warner Ave. and Tustin Ranch Road on Feb. 9 after 9:05 p.m. Officials say four men got into a fight and that one of them took a hard fall and fractured his head. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The name of the victim was not released by authorities and descriptions of the other men involved in the fight were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carter at 714-573-3249.

