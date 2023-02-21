Coroner identifies 2 killed after train hits car in central Alameda

Two people who were killed when a Metro A (Blue) Line train slammed into a car in the central Alameda area of Los Angeles were identified Tuesday.

The crash took place at about 6:15 p.m. Monday at 1629 E. 24th St., several blocks south of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Five people were in the vehicle when it was hit by the train, Prange said. Two people died at the scene, and the other three were taken to hospitals, with their conditions ranging from fair to moderate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 killed, 3 injured when train hits car in South LA

The coroner's office on Tuesday identified the two people who died as 46-year-old Marvin Padilla and 40-year-old Jose Hernandez, both Los Angeles County residents.

No injuries were reported among the train's roughly 125 passengers and two train operators, Prange said.