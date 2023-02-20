2 killed, 5 injured when train hits car in South LA

article

One person was killed and another was injured after a Metro train ran into a car on the tracks in South Los Angeles Monday.

The incident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of East 24th Street and Long Beach Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When rescue teams crews got to the scene they found five people trapped in the car. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. They tried to remove the two people from the car. The three other people in the car were taken to local hospitals in "fair-to-moderate condition," according to officials.

One other person, a train operator was assessed at the scene for minor injuries. None of the train passengers were injured in the crash.

Video from SkyFOX showed the black car with the side crushed on the side of the tracks, while train passengers were seen led from the train to the street.

The LAFD has not released any information about the victims in this crash, nor what might have led to the car being on the tracks.