Compton man mauled to death by pit bulls cause of death revealed

The official cause of death of a Compton man who was mauled to death by his own pit bulls back in February has been released.

Dominic Anthony Cooper died from "multiple traumatic injuries," and his death has been ruled an accident, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The tragic incident happened Feb. 15 in the backyard of a home on the 900 block of North Thorson Avenue, a residential area south of Rosecrans Avenue.

The 35-year-old father appeared to have been feeding the dogs when some of them began fighting, leading to his attack. Authorities said there was surveillance video that depicted at least part of the incident.

Investigators said there were 13 dogs total at the home, five of them adults and the others considered puppies ranging in age from four to six months. Los Angeles County Animal Control responded to the residence to remove the pit bulls from the backyard area. Cooper appeared to have been "involved in breeding and selling pit bulls," according to the county agency.

All 13 of the family's dogs, including the 8 puppies, were euthanized.