Authorities identify Compton pit bull breeder mauled to death by his own dogs

Authorities Tuesday identified the man suspected of breeding pit bulls that was mauled to death by dogs last week in Compton.

He was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Dominic Cooper, 35, of Compton. His cause of death was listed as "deferred."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Compton pit bull breeder mauled to death by his own dogs

Deputies responded to the 900 block of North Thorson Avenue, a residential area south of Rosecrans Avenue, around 7:10 a.m. Friday to a report of a man who had been mauled by several dogs, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the mauling was believed to have occurred around 7:30 or 8 p.m. Thursday, and there is surveillance video that depicts at least part of the attack. The investigator said Cooper appeared to have been feeding the dogs when some of them began fighting, leading to his attack.

Investigators said there were 13 dogs total at the home, five of them adult and the others considered puppies ranging in age from four to six months. Los Angeles County Animal Control responded to the residence to remove the pit bulls from the backyard area. Cooper appeared to have been "involved in breeding and selling pit bulls," according to the county agency.

Cooper's father agreed to sign the animals over to the custody of county DACC.

"The animals will be safely transported to the Downey Animal Care Center for impoundment and thorough examination by the center's staff veterinarian," according to the agency. It was unclear if any of the animals would be euthanized.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the victim," DACC Director Marcia Mayeda said in a statement. "We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved."

CNS contributed to this report.