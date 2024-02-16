Compton man killed in deadly dog attack

A Compton man was killed after being attacked and mauled by pit bull dogs Friday morning.

The Compton Fire Department along with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call from a woman saying that her boyfriend was hurt in a backyard dog kennel around 8 a.m. Friday.

The man was allegedly found, down, in the backyard, possibly deceased, after being mauled by the dogs.

The alleged incident occurred at the intersection of N Thorson Ave. and E Saunders St. in Compton. Two of the homes in the area were allegedly breeding the pit bulls.

Los Angeles County Animal Control was also present at the incident to remove the pit bulls from the backyard area.

It is unclear how many dogs were involved in the attack. The circumstances surrounding the mauling were not provided.

No human rescue efforts could be seen in effect from SkyFOX over the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing according to authorities.

The identity of the man is not being disclosed at this time, according to authorities.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.