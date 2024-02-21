Compton pitbull breeder killed was doing it 'to make money,' friend says

New information on a tragedy last Friday in a Compton backyard.

A 35-year-old father, Dominic Cooper, was killed by his dogs as he went to feed them.

A friend is now trying to "clarify what happened and ask for support" Cooper's three daughters.

Glenda Ford says she's been a friend since high school.

Thirteen pit bulls, eight of them puppies, were taken by Animal Care and Control from Cooper's home last week.

Ford says Cooper lost his life when two dogs started fighting and he intervened. While some initial reports said he'd been mauled, Ford says video shows Cooper was bitten on the leg, an artery was punctured, and he bled out.

Ford says Cooper was breeding pit bull dogs "to make money."

One neighbor had reacted this way, saying "what a horrible way to go."

The dogs have since been euthanized.

A fundraiser has been set up by Cooper's father to help set up a trust for his daughters.

Ford says she wanted them to know how much their father loved them and would have wanted to walk them down the aisle.