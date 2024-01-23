Compton bakery robbery: Police announce arrests after street takeover turns violent

Multiple people have been arrested after a street takeover in Compton led the mob to drive a car through the front of a local bakery and ransack the place.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is expected to announce details of the arrests during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The street takeover happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 2. Around 3:30 a.m., a Kia Soul rammed into the front of Ruben's Bakery repeatedly, so that thieves could get inside. Security footage showed the crowd rushing into the store and looting the place. Deputies said there were about 100 people who rushed in.

Authorities said at the time they believed the white Kia Soul may have been used during a pursuit in the Carson area earlier that day.

"It's very heartbreaking to see what my family has built over the years to just be destroyed in five, six minutes," said Ruben Ramierez Jr., whose parents own the bakery, shortly after the robbery. "It just angers you."

When deputies got to the scene, the crowd ran off.

With the support of the community, however, Ruben's Bakery was able to reopen just a few days later.

In January, the bakery is swept up in making sweet rolls resembling a crown, known as Rosca de Reyes. Three Kings Bread is the traditional sweet roll shared by families to celebrate the Epiphany on January 6th, when the Magi visited Jesus after his birth. It takes time to make the bread, and people start placing orders as early as December.

Ramirez explained they had to hustle to get the place reopened and start making the rolls, three days late.

"We want to make everyone happy," he says, grateful at the show of support from the community, still reeling over the attack.

"We have never had anything like this happen, not during the riots, the protests," he added.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the business raised over $90,000.

Luna is expected to announce the details of the arrests during a 5 p.m. press conference.