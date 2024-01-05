Compton bakery reopens after street takeover destroys mom-and-pop shop

A Compton bakery reopened Friday after a street takeover turned violent and looted the small mom-and-pop shop earlier this week.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the break-in occurred at 3:30 a.m. at Ruben's Bakery located at 2701 N. Santa Fe Avenue.

Officials said approximately 100 people broke into the bakery after a white car repeatedly backed into the front door, so they could get inside.

Security video from inside shows a mob of people looting the popular business which has been open for 48 years.

"It's very heartbreaking to see what my family has built over the years to just be destroyed in five, six minutes," said Ruben Ramierez Jr., whose parents own the bakery. "It just angers you."

When deputies arrived, they saw multiple people fleeing from the scene.

According to deputies, the investigation is still ongoing and no official arrests have been made. Authorities believe the white Kia Soul may have been used during a pursuit in the Carson area earlier that day.

Ruben's Bakery is a beloved staple in the community. A friend of the family raised over $15,000 to put toward the shop's reopening.

"We're very grateful," said Ramierez.

Reuben's Bakery is officially reopened as of Friday, just in time for Dia de Los Reyes.