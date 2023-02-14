'Unusually cold' temps, strong winds heading towards Southern California

Just as Angelenos finally got to enjoy Southern California-like weather after dealing with soggy conditions for much of January, colder temperatures are on the way starting Valentine's Day.

According to the National Weather Service, "unusually cold" weather for mid-February is expected to arrive beginning Tuesday with daily record lows possible for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Here in Los Angeles County, a frost advisory was issued for the overnight hours between late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. LA County is expected to see lows just under 40 degrees Wednesday and low 40s Thursday. Highs in the area are expected to be in the low 60s Wednesday and around 65°F Thursday.

As for Orange County, lows are expected to be in the low 40s with highs in the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday, NWS says.

Ventura County will be under high surf advisory through Wednesday, with lows in the high 30s late Wednesday night. NWS listed highs in the high 50s Wednesday and low 60s Thursday for the area.

Those living in Riverside County are expected to see lows in the high 30s Wednesday and Thursday nights with highs near 60°F for those two days, NWS said.

As for San Bernardino County, lows are expected to be around 37°F Tuesday through Thursday with highs near 60°F, NWS said. A freeze warning was issued for late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Parts of SoCal mountains may see "exceptionally cold" wind chills, possibly as low as -10°F, according to NWS.

Along the coast, marine hazards were issued by NWS, with breaking waves possible at harbor entrances. In addition, high surf is expected as LA County coast may see up to nine feet while Ventura County may bee up to 12 feet of surf along the county's coastlines.