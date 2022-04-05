Coachella 2022 food and drink lineup revealed

It's back!

Coachella, the annual two-weekend music and arts festival in Indio, is back in-person for the first time since its two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will run April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club and will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and another yet-to-be-named performer after Kanye West reportedly dropped out of the show.

The food and drink lineup has just been revealed - and you can expect everything from beer tents and cocktail stands to wine lounges and potadomes? You may recall Lay's announced it will be setting up said "potadomes" serving a four-course tasting menu. You can read more on that here.

Below is a list of food and drink vendors. You can check out food sorted by festival area on Coachella's website.

Food

Backyard Bowls

El Chino Grande

Ggiata

Irv’s Burgers

Lettuce Feast

MANEATINGPLANT

Ronan

Sunny Blue

Tacos 1986

Vibe Organic Kitchen

Sweetfin

Craig’s Vegan

Trill Burgers

Prince Street Pizza

Shrimp Daddy

Todo Bien

Umami Burger

All Dat Dim Sum

Bolo

Cena Vegan

Kogi

LA Pizzeria Co

Ramen Hood

Slutty Vegan

Sumo Dog

Sus Arepas

Erva

Van Leeuwen

Xiao Chi Jie

KazuNori

Love Hour

Post & Beam (Weekend 1 Only)

Bridgetown Roti (Weekend 2 Only)

Monty’s

Salt & Straw

Hawkin’s House of Burgers

Hattie B’s

Drinks

Bar Flores

Craft on Draft

Craft Beer Barn

Dayglow

Just Add Ice Cocktails

Dead or Alive (DOA) Wine Bar

Block Party

JuiceBae

Junbi

Menotti’s

Milk Box

PDT Tropicale

The Cabin

Sonny’s by Attaboy

Best Friend

Unshackled Wines

White Sparrow Coffee

