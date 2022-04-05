Coachella 2022 food and drink lineup revealed
INDIO - It's back!
Coachella, the annual two-weekend music and arts festival in Indio, is back in-person for the first time since its two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will run April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club and will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and another yet-to-be-named performer after Kanye West reportedly dropped out of the show.
The food and drink lineup has just been revealed - and you can expect everything from beer tents and cocktail stands to wine lounges and potadomes? You may recall Lay's announced it will be setting up said "potadomes" serving a four-course tasting menu. You can read more on that here.
Below is a list of food and drink vendors. You can check out food sorted by festival area on Coachella's website.
Food
Backyard Bowls
El Chino Grande
Ggiata
Irv’s Burgers
Lettuce Feast
MANEATINGPLANT
Ronan
Sunny Blue
Tacos 1986
Vibe Organic Kitchen
Sweetfin
Craig’s Vegan
Trill Burgers
Prince Street Pizza
Shrimp Daddy
Todo Bien
Umami Burger
All Dat Dim Sum
Bolo
Cena Vegan
Kogi
LA Pizzeria Co
Ramen Hood
Slutty Vegan
Sumo Dog
Sus Arepas
Erva
Van Leeuwen
Xiao Chi Jie
KazuNori
Love Hour
Post & Beam (Weekend 1 Only)
Bridgetown Roti (Weekend 2 Only)
Monty’s
Salt & Straw
Hawkin’s House of Burgers
Hattie B’s
Drinks
Bar Flores
Craft on Draft
Craft Beer Barn
Dayglow
Just Add Ice Cocktails
Dead or Alive (DOA) Wine Bar
Block Party
JuiceBae
Junbi
Menotti’s
Milk Box
PDT Tropicale
The Cabin
Sonny’s by Attaboy
Best Friend
Unshackled Wines
White Sparrow Coffee
