Kanye West drops out of Coachella: report

Kanye West is not performing at Coachella this year, TMZ reports.

The publication reported Monday that West will no longer headline the event - which is slated to start next weekend - and that Travis Scott, who was set to perform with West onstage, will also not be appearing.

Other Coachella headliners include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia for the festival.

It's unclear why West is backing out, but just a few days ago a source close to the Kardashians told Page Six that West has reportedly told ex-wife Kim he is "going away to get help."

The outlet reported that West is staying in Los Angeles to be with the four children he shares with Kardashian — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The reported step back comes in the wake of a recent Instagram ban in which the social media platform suspended West for 24 hours last month after he allegedly violated Meta’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

Even more recently, the "DONDA" emcee was removed as a performer from Sunday's Grammys.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

