Churches, health officials launch effort to expand free COVID-19 testing in LA's Black community 

article

A new effort was underway to boost testing for COVID-19 in the African-American community with local churches playing a key role.

A faith-based non-profit and Los Angeles County Health Services are teaming up for a program to provide free COVID-19 testing at 35 black churches across the state as new data reveals residents among predominantly Black and LatinX communities continue to be disproportionately impacted by the virus.

RELATED:

• Poll: One-third of African Americans say someone close to them has died of COVID-19

• South Park Rec Center in South LA opens as pop-up vaccination site for high-risk residents

Advertisement

• LA County expands free testing in COVID-19 hot spot

The partnership with the Tabernacle Community Development Corporation (TCDC), which is supported by the African American Community Empowerment Council, involves eight churches within LA County including the First A.M.E church in South Los Angeles.

"We’re hearing from our Parishioners that they are excited to have this resource. They trust the church and are more willing to be tested and vaccinated if they see their neighbors and church leaders doing the same," said Rev. Judi Wortham.

Rev. Wortham says black churches are well-positioned to inform the community about the importance of COVID-19 testing and to provide a known, safe space for accessing these resources.

Testing is free, does not require an appointment and is available to the community regardless of health insurance status. The program goal is to test 150 residents at each church testing location daily through June 30.

Click here for more information on the program.

