LA County expands free testing in COVID-19 hot spot

The Los Angeles County Department of Public is teaming up with Vallarta Supermarkets, one of the largest Latino-serving grocers in California, to expand free COVID-19 testing in Pacoima. The San Fernando Valley neighborhood is considered one of the hardest hit communities by the virus.

COVID-19 deaths in the Latino community have skyrocketed, county health officials said.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

They added that deaths among the LatinX community have gone up more than 1,000% since November. Underserved areas like MacArthur Park, Boyle Heights and South Los Angeles are particularly susceptible to infection because of dense housing, crowded living conditions and a higher percentage of essential workers in these communities.

"I think a lot of Latino people still don’t think COVID-19 is real. That’s what I’ve been hearing from people," said Vallarta employee Eduardo Rodriguez.

RELATED: Interactive Map of Coronavirus Cases

Advertisement

Rapid testing will be available via a kiosk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Vallarta Supermarket on 10175 N. San Fernando Road for the next three months. Appointments are not required and may be booked online.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.