South Park Rec Center in South LA opens as pop-up vaccination site for high-risk residents

In an effort to provide vaccine access to more minority groups during the Pandemic, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price has organized a mobile clinic in one of the highest risk communities.

The mobile pop-up vaccination site comes as new data from the LA County Department of Public Health shows Black residents have the lowest vaccination rate of all racial and ethnic groups with 7.2% receiving at least one shot.

The data also shows only 9% of Native Americans and 14% of Latino residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccination. In comparison, 17% of white residents, 18% of Asian Americans and 29% of Pacific Islanders have received at least one dose.

Councilman Price partnered with the Los Angeles City Fire Department and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) volunteers to open a pop-up vaccination site at the South Park Recreation Center at 345 E. 51st.

Private buses as well as Los Angeles Department of Transportation vans are being used to provide transportation to eligible seniors.

The vaccination site, which is for District 9 residents, will have the capacity to administer 800 doses of the vaccine to individuals from the community aged 65 and older, as well as local healthcare workers, Tuesday, Feb. 9 through Friday, Feb 12. from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Pre-registration for vaccination is required by calling Councilman Curren Price’s District Office at 323-846-2651. Free COVID-19 testing will also be available on a walk-up basis with no appointment necessary throughout the week.