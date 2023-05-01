At least 3 children possibly overdose on unknown substance at LA middle school

At least three students at Johnnie L. Cochran Middle School in Los Angeles' Arlington Heights were sickened Monday after possibly ingesting an unknown substance.

Paramedics went to the campus in the 4000 block of Johnnie Cochran Vista about 11:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officers were sent to the scene on a "possible overdose" report, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the LAFD, paramedics were tending to children who experienced an "altered level of consciousness after possible exposure or ingestion of a yet-unknown substance."

At least one child was seen being transferred to an ambulance for hospital transport.

SkyFOX images show a police presence as well as ambulance and fire crews at the school located in the 4000 block of Johnnie Cochran Vista.

No further details were immediately released.

City News Service contributed to this report.