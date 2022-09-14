15-year-old girl dies after overdosing at Hollywood high school

A 15-year-old student at Bernstein High School is dead and two other teens were hospitalized after overdosing on pills they purchased at a park in Hollywood, officials said.

The parents of two teen girls became concerned after their daughters did not return home from school and reported them missing. The stepfather of one of the girls began searching for his stepdaughter and kept returning to the Hollywood high school. Around 8 p.m., he found her.

"She was very ill. She had been the victim of an overdose. She was able to communicate with him and was able to let him know that her friend was in the women’s restroom," said Lt. John Radke with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Unit.

The father then contacted a school employee and entered the restroom where they found another student who was unresponsive. They called 911 and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. Despite their best efforts, she was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

(Getty Images)

The surviving teen also told authorities they were at the park where they purchased drugs.

"They went to buy Percocet, which is a narcotic for pain. They both ingested a pill and started feeling ill almost immediately. It’s very common for drug dealers to put fentanyl in almost all pills and many other drugs. Fentanyl is a position and it’s very dangerous to everyone," Det. Radke added.

LAPD detectives also discovered there are at least two other victims of drug overdoses that may be connected to the drug dealer at Lexington Park.

"We need to do everything we can to get the word out to everyone ‘don’t take drugs from anyone.’ Don’t even take an aspirin. You don’t know what’s in it," he said.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Los Angeles Unified School District for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

