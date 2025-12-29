Judge tosses charges against TikToker shot by federal agents in South LA

The Brief A federal judge dismissed the indictment against TikTok creator Carlitos Richard Parias, citing government failures to release body camera footage and a violation of the defendant's right to counsel. Parias was shot in the elbow by a federal agent during an October immigration enforcement stop in South Los Angeles that also resulted in a deputy U.S. Marshal being wounded by ricochet. The original charges alleged assault on federal officers after Parias reportedly rammed law enforcement vehicles with his car while being boxed in by authorities.



A federal judge dismissed the indictment against TikTok creator Carlitos Richard Parias, citing government failures to release body camera footage and a violation of the defendant's right to counsel.

What we know:

U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin issued the dismissal after finding that Parias (known online as "Richard LA") was deprived of access to his attorney while being detained in South Los Angeles.

The judge also highlighted the government’s repeated failure to meet court deadlines, specifically regarding the release of body camera footage of the October shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: TikToker Richard LA, U.S. Marshal shot by ICE agent in South Los Angeles

Parias is well-known for documenting ICE operations and had previously received a certificate of recognition from the Los Angeles City Council for his community reporting.

Timeline:

June 13, 2025: Parias has a documented encounter with ICE while filming an arrest; he is briefly detained and released.

August 2025: The office of Councilmember Curren Price awards Parias a Certificate of Recognition for his "citizen reporting."

October 21, 2025: Federal agents surveilling Parias' home box in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Gunfire erupts, wounding both Parias and a deputy U.S. Marshal.

October 22, 2025: Parias is charged with assault on a federal officer while hospitalized.

December 29, 2025: A federal judge dismisses the indictment against Parias due to civil rights violations and procedural failures by the government.

What they're saying:

The case has sparked significant debate between federal authorities and community advocates:

Attorney Carlos Jurado described his client as a "pacifist" and argued that Parias was targeted for his social media coverage, stating, "What we know about Richard is that he's a very calm man... it's difficult to trust every word that comes from DHS."

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli previously stated, "Parias... refused to comply with agents' orders and escalated what could have been a simple arrest into a life-threatening situation."

The Office of Councilmember Curren Price called Parias a "pillar of our community" and a "fearless citizen journalist" whose storytelling "uplifted the unheard voices of South Central Los Angeles."

What's next:

While the federal indictment has been dismissed, it is unclear if the government will attempt to refile charges or if Parias remains in administrative immigration custody.

Parias remains in ICE detention in Adelanto.