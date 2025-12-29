Braun Levi: New charges filed in DUI hit-and-run death of 18-year-old tennis star

The Brief New charges of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter were filed against Jenia Resha Belt for the DUI hit-and-run death of 18-year-old tennis star Braun Levi. The victim's mother, Jennifer Levi, is calling for tougher DUI laws to crack down on impaired drivers. Belt was allegedly driving on a suspended license with a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit when she struck Levi in Manhattan Beach.



The mother of 18-year-old tennis star Braun Levi is calling for tougher DUI laws to crack down on impaired motorists.

What they're saying:

Jennifer Levi spoke publicly for the first time on Monday following the recent filing of murder charges against the woman accused of striking and killing her son while allegedly driving under the influence in Manhattan Beach.

"The feeling, the sight, the smell of identifying our son's body will never leave my mind, body or soul," Levi said. "So I will not be silent. That's why I'm committed to advancing a new bill to restructure California DUI sentencing and punishment."

Hochman said Monday his office will be pushing for life imprisonment for Belt.

"These very, very serious charges are a message not just to Miss Belt ... but to everybody out there who is thinking during this holiday season or at any point in time of getting behind the wheel, drunk and intoxicated, or engaging in excessive speeds, that if you go ahead and engage in this incredibly dangerous conduct, and you are driving a car -- a multi-thousand- pound potential instrument of death -- that if you go ahead and actually kill or injure someone, you could be looking at murder charges, that then you will be facing life imprisonment," he said.

The backstory:

Jenia Resha Belt, 33, faces charges of murder, gross vehicular murder while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license in connection with the death of Braun Levi, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The collision occurred around 12:45 a.m. on May 4, 2024 in the 100 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard while Levi was walking with a friend.

Belt was initially arrested shortly after the crash but was released a month later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen tennis star killed by suspected DUI driver

Following new charges filed on Dec. 18, she was taken back into custody by investigators and is currently being held on $2 million bail.

Court records indicate that at the time of the fatal crash, Belt was driving on a suspended license related to a previous DUI arrest from November 2023.

Local perspective:

Levi was a celebrated student-athlete whose family had recently moved to Manhattan Beach after losing their home in the Palisades Fire.

A nationally ranked tennis player, Levi served as the varsity captain at Loyola High School for three years and was set to attend the University of Virginia on a tennis scholarship.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Loyola High School tennis star struck and killed by suspected drunk driver

Beyond his athletic achievements, he was an active member of his school community, serving on the student council and as a retreat leader.

What they're saying:

Tributes from Levi’s school and the tennis community poured in following his death.

"Braun was a shining presence in our Loyola family, bringing light, joy and inspiration to everyone he touched," Loyola High School posted on its website. "As the varsity tennis team captain for three years, Braun was a true leader and student athlete, serving as a member of the student council, a senior big brother, kairos retreat leader and volleyball team manager."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Loyola High School tennis star killed by alleged DUI driver remembered as 'larger than life'

The U.S. Tennis Association Southern California stated that Levi "had a way of brightening every room he walked into; he was radiant. His sportsmanship never wavered. And his love — for tennis, people, and life — was always evident."

Friend and doubles partner Cooper Schwartz recalled, "At any tournament we played together, Braun was a celebrity. He somehow had a memory made with at least every single player in the draw... Braun was SoCal tennis royalty, everyone knew him, and everyone loved him."

Timeline:

November 2023: Belt is arrested for a prior DUI, leading to a license suspension.

May 4, 2024: Levi is struck and killed in Manhattan Beach; Belt is arrested shortly after.

June 2024: Belt is released from custody.

September 2024: Belt pleads no contest to a previous hit-and-run charge as part of a plea deal.

December 18, 2024: Prosecutors file formal murder and gross vehicular murder charges against Belt.

December 23, 2024: Belt is taken back into custody by the District Attorney’s Office.

December 29, 2024: A news conference is scheduled with District Attorney Nathan Hochman and Jennifer Levi.

What's next:

Jennifer Levi said she will be backing legislation being pushed by Sen. Bob Archuleta, D-Pico Rivera, to toughen sentences for impaired drivers. Archuleta's granddaughter was killed by an alleged drunken driver about a year ago.

Following a judicial order on Wednesday, Belt’s arraignment has been re-scheduled for Jan. 13, 2026.

She remains held at the Manhattan Beach jail as the legal proceedings move forward.