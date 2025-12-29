19-year-old shot to death in Lancaster identified

The Brief Authorities identified 19-year-old Juan Carlos Ramirez Zuno as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred late Saturday night at a Lancaster intersection. Deputies detained two people of interest at the scene for questioning, though it remains unclear if any official arrests or charges have been filed. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is urging anyone with information to contact their Homicide Bureau.



Authorities on Monday identified 19-year-old Juan Carlos Ramirez Zuno as the man fatally shot at a Lancaster intersection over the weekend.

What we know:

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of gunfire around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Elena Street and West Avenue K-14.

At the scene, sheriff's deputies discovered Juan Carlos Ramirez Zuno suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.

Despite the arrival of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, deputies detained two individuals for questioning.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the fatal shooting is currently unclear, and authorities have not specified whether the victim and the people of interest were known to each other.

While two individuals were detained, the sheriff’s department has not announced if either person was formally booked or if a search for additional suspects is underway.

What's next:

The LASD Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation into the death of Ramirez Zuno.

Officials are urging anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 323-890-5500.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the lacrimestoppers.com website.