Southern California weather shift: Santa Ana winds to blast region before New Year's rainstorm

The Brief Damaging Santa Ana winds are hitting Southern California, with gusts between 55 and 85 mph forecast to peak through Tuesday. The risk of downed trees is elevated due to saturated soil from recent storms, threatening widespread power outages and hazardous travel. Rain is expected to return as early as Wednesday, bringing a wet start to the new year as the high wind event weakens.



The National Weather Service on Monday issued a High Wind Warning for parts of Southern California due to a strong Santa Ana wind event that will peak on Tuesday.

What we know:

"Damaging gusts" from 55 to 85 mph are forecast by the weather service for the Los Angeles County mountains and Santa Susana Mountains, with gusts of 35-55 mph in the remaining wind corridors of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The High Wind Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Monday for the I-5 corridor, Santa Susana Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

The NWS issued a similar alert for the mountain and valley regions of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, as well as the Santa Ana Mountains.

The NWS warns that these damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in possible widespread power outages.

Officials said this could also impact travel, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Additionally, due to the wet soil from last week's rainstorm, the chances for damage due to fallen trees are increased.

What they're saying:

"Santa Ana winds are also known for creating very warm temperatures due to the downsloping effects off the mountains but in this case there is quite a bit of cold air advection that will likely minimize the warming, especially inland," according to the NWS.

What's next:

A "slight weakening" of the winds is forecast for Tuesday, according to the NWS.

This makes way for another round of rain in Southern California to ring in the new year.