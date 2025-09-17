Celeste Rivas: New details about teen girl's body found in D4vd's Tesla revealed

The Brief The body found in singer D4vd's Tesla has been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who had been missing since April 2024. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of the car after employees at a Hollywood tow lot reported a strong odor. Rivas' cause of death is still unknown, and no suspects or persons of interest have been named by the police.



New details are being revealed following the identification of the body found in singer D4vd's Tesla in Hollywood last week.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the victim as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The date of her death is listed as Sept. 8, 2025. Her cause of death is registered as "deferred."

The Los Angeles Police Department previously reported the victim was 5'2" tall with wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger reading "Shhhh…" She was found wearing a tube top, black leggings, a stud earring, and a yellow metal chain bracelet.

According to TMZ, D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, has the same tattoo on his right index finger. The tattoo isn't particularly unique. Other celebrities such as Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and Lily Allen also share the same tattoo on their index fingers.

Rivas' mother told the publication last week her daughter had been missing for more than a year and she was suspicious of the remains found in the Tesla because she said the name of her daughter's boyfriend was David.

Rivas was reported missing in April 2024 from Lake Elsinore.

The backstory:

The dismembered remains of Rivas were discovered on Sept. 8 inside a vehicle after employees at Hollywood Tow reported smelling a strong odor.

When police arrived, they discovered the body wrapped in a bag inside the Tesla's trunk.

Investigators believe the body was stashed in the trunk about five days before it was towed to the impound lot.

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas to Burke. Burke rose to fame on TikTok and later signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records. Police said Burke is cooperating with investigators in the ongoing death investigation.

What we don't know:

Rivas' cause of death is unknown.

Police have not named a suspect or person of interest.