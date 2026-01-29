Melania Trump documentary ads vandalized, forcing Metro to reroute buses

The Brief Multiple buses and bus stops promoting Melania Trump's new documentary were vandalized. Metro said they have rerouted some of the buses. Metro said with ongoing ICE operations in Minnesota, they've seen a sharp rise in vandalism in the past week.



Metro buses featuring ads promoting First Lady Melania Trump's new documentary are being re-assigned after multiple San Fernando Valley bus stops were vandalized.

Some of the posters read "Melania is in the Epstein files" while others had a Hitler mustache painted on her with the words Eva Braun, Hitler's long-time lover.

Metro said the ads have been on their buses for more than three weeks, but with the recent rise in tensions over ICE operations and shootings in Minnesota, they've seen a sharp spike in bus stop vandalism in the past week.

What they're saying:

"She represents part of what's going on. If you have let's say Hitler's wife and they make a movie about her, I don't think people are going to be happy about her either, even if she didn't do anything wrong," said a bus rider.

"She's related to that guy so, indirectly she getting all the flack," said another bus rider.

"I understand when people disagree with things that they might be inclined to show that however, giving damage to public transport is not the best idea, but I do definitely understand where they are coming from," said another.

Dig deeper:

INDECLINE, who took responsibility for a billboard at 9300 Venice Blvd., said they are not behind the bus stop vandalism.

"We know that as a proud immigrant, Melania Trump gives a shit about America. We also know that advanced ticket sales to her documentary have been abysmal. So, as lovers of cinema, we have gone to great lengths and risks to help create a little marketing buzz ahead of her big premiere tomorrow. We hope that this small gesture, from our movement, to hers, is as effective and inspirational as her husband’s homicidal immigration policies. May Melania’s cinematic debut finds and targets the best citizens this country has to offer. God Bless America and may God Bless Melania Trump," INDECLINE wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, Metro released a statement saying, "The Melania documentary advertisements have been on our buses for more than three weeks as part of a four-week ad buy. Following the incidents in Minneapolis over the weekend, we observed extensive and severe vandalism targeting those same advertisements on city-owned bus stops. Given that Metro buses have had significant vandalism and damage during previous periods of heightened public activity, we made the decision in the interest of protecting our riders, employees and assets, and out of an abundance of caution, to shift some of these buses to areas where we were not observing that vandalism."