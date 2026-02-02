Santa Ana winds to bring record heat, 60 mph wind gusts to SoCal this week: Timeline

The Brief Southern California is bracing for a significant Santa Ana wind event beginning Tuesday, with peak gusts of 50–60 mph expected in mountain pass areas. Temperatures are forecast to soar 15 to 20 degrees above seasonal norms, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for some by Wednesday. The National Weather Service warns that while fire risk is elevated due to dry offshore flow, the primary concerns are damaging winds and near-record heat.



A potent high-pressure system is building over the high desert, triggering the return of Santa Ana winds and a mid-winter heat wave.

Forecasters expect temperatures to spike rapidly starting Tuesday, potentially toppling decades-old weather records in Los Angeles and Orange Counties by the middle of the week.

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that offshore flow will strengthen Monday night into Tuesday. This "classic" Santa Ana setup will drive hot, dry air from the desert toward the coast. Key impacts include:

Damaging Winds: Northeast wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph are most likely in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica Mountains, as well as the Inland Empire passes.

Intense Heat: Highs are forecast to reach 88°F in Highs are forecast to reach 88°F in Pasadena and potentially 90°F–91°F in parts of Los Angeles and Santa Ana on Wednesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

Dry Conditions: Relative humidity levels will plummet into the single digits or low teens, creating elevated fire Relative humidity levels will plummet into the single digits or low teens, creating elevated fire weather conditions across the region.

What we don't know:

While confidence is high regarding the heat, the exact duration of the strongest wind gusts is still being monitored.

NWS officials are also evaluating whether a build-up of air pressure inland will be strong enough to trigger widespread Red Flag Warnings or if the event will remain just below that critical threshold.

Timeline:

Monday Night: Offshore winds begin to develop in the mountains and foothills.

Tuesday: Santa Ana winds increase rapidly; temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning: Peak wind intensity expected for most valley and coastal transition zones.

Wednesday: Peak of the heat wave; near-record highs expected widespread.

Friday: Onshore flow returns, bringing a significant 10-to-15-degree cooling trend.

What they're saying:

"Wednesday is currently forecast to be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures approaching 20 degrees above normal in the valleys and inland coastal areas," the National Weather Service San Diego office stated in its Monday briefing.

Forecasters in the Los Angeles/Oxnard office noted that while "wind speeds are likely to be slightly stronger for this next Santa Ana event... they are still likely to be moderate strength and generally Wind Advisory level or less."

What's next:

Residents should prepare for "advisory-level" winds by securing loose outdoor furniture and being cautious while driving high-profile vehicles on east-west freeways like the 210 and 118.

Southern California Edison and other utilities will be monitoring circuits for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) if wind speeds exceed safety limits in high-fire-risk areas.

What you can do:

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water and limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon heat (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Secure Property: Tie down or bring in umbrellas, trash cans, and light patio furniture before Tuesday evening.

Fire Safety: Avoid using outdoor power tools or equipment that could create a spark near dry brush.

Pet Safety: Ensure pets have plenty of shade and water; never leave children or pets in a locked car.