Catholic school in Long Beach severely vandalized; Community suffers $100,000 in damages

A Catholic school in Long Beach is heartbroken and picking up the pieces after parts of the church were severely vandalized.

What we know:

The Holy Innocents Catholic School in Long Beach faced desecration after school staff spotted its assembly hall, chapel and classrooms being broken into and destroyed.

The church's leaders say they have since called law enforcement and the FBI has also been contacted.

Investigators believe the church suffered $100,000 in damages from the horrific break-in.

What they're saying:

Members of the church were heartbroken by the attack.

"There are crucifixes. There are statues of the Blessed Mother. The tabernacle itself was taken and thrown on the floor and the Sacred House is there. That to me is more traumatizing than anything else. It's not just the material things. It's the heart behind the things," said Holy Innocents school principal Cyril Cruz.

Cruz is looking to turn heartbreak into a lesson on right and wrong.

"It's not maybe a person who can see, but evil is out there so we need to pray," the school principal said.

A GoFundMe has since been launched for the school. Those looking to help can click here.