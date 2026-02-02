Sherri Shepherd's daytime show getting canceled: Reports

The Brief Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show is getting canceled after four seasons. The news of the canceled show comes just months after Shepherd received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show is reportedly coming to an end.

What we know:

According to reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, "Sherri" will air its final episodes through fall 2026.

The reports come as Shepherd and her production crew were in the process of putting together and airing the show's fourth season. The reports added that the show's cancelation will be in effect after Season 4.

The backstory:

The news of the show ending comes just less than three months after Shepherd was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The timing of the Nov. 2025 recognition on the Walk of Fame marked her 30th year in comedy, acting and daytime TV.

Shepherd made appearances in popular shows that includes "Everybody Loves Raymond," "How I Met Your Mother," "30 Rock," "The Jamie Foxx Show," and "The Sex Lives of College Girls. She also co-hosted "The View from 2007 to 2014.

