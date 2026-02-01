Grammys 2026: How to watch, who's performing

The Brief The biggest names in music will gather in Los Angeles Sunday for the 68th annual Grammy Awards. Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy Award nominations with nine. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow with seven nominations each.



The 68th annual Grammy Awards is set for Sunday, with Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and more going head-to-head.

Here’s what to know:

Where to watch the Grammys 2026

The main show will air live on CBS. Paramount+ premium plan subscribers will be able to stream the telecast live. The Premiere Ceremony, where most of the 95 awards are presented, is available to stream at live.grammy.com .

The Grammys can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

What time are the Grammys?

The main show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Premiere Ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern/12:30 p.m. Pacific.

Who’s nominated?

Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy Award nominations with nine. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow with seven nominations each.

Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea all boast six nominations. Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile and Tyler, the Creator have five each.

Who’s performing?

All eight of this year’s best new artist nominees will perform; that means Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young. Other performers will include Bruno Mars, Rosé, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Clipse and Pharrell Williams.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will take the stage for the in memoriam. Ms. Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honor Ozzy Osbourne.

Who’s hosting?

Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting for the sixth year in a row. It’s his final year serving as host.

Who’s presenting?

Doechii, Harry Styles, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor will present at the 2026 Grammys.