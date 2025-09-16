Body found in Tesla linked to singer D4vd reportedly identified

The Brief The dismembered body found in a Tesla linked to singer D4vd has been identified. Authorities have not yet released the victim's name, pending family notification. Police have confirmed that the vehicle's owner, David Burke, is cooperating with the investigation.



The dismembered body discovered earlier this month in a Tesla linked to singer D4vd has been identified, TMZ reports.

What we know:

Sources from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner told TMZ the person has been identified, but her name will not be released until family is notified.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously reported the victim was 5'2" tall with wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger reading "Shhhh…" She was found wearing a tube top, black leggings, a stud earring, and a yellow metal chain bracelet.

The backstory:

The dismembered remains were discovered on Sept. 8 inside a vehicle after employees at Hollywood Tow reported smelling a strong odor.

When police arrived, they discovered the body wrapped in a bag inside the Tesla's trunk.

Investigators believe the body was stashed in the trunk about five days before it was towed to the impound lot.

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas to singer-songwriter D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke. Burke rose to fame on TikTok and later signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records. Police said Burke is cooperating with investigators in the ongoing death investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity and cause of death are unknown.

Police have not named a suspect or person of interest.