Singer D4vd's Tesla found in Hollywood tow yard with body inside: report

A Tesla reportedly registered to Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter D4vd was found in a Hollywood tow yard with a decomposing body inside the trunk.

A death investigation is being conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Workers at Hollywood Tow made the discovery Monday afternoon. According to reports, workers noticed a strong smell coming from the Tesla and called police. When authorities arrived, they found a body wrapped in a bag inside the vehicle’s trunk.

TMZ reports the car is registered to David Anthony Burke, also known as D4vd, and is registered in Hempstead, Texas.

The car was reportedly towed in from the Hollywood Hills last week after someone called it in as missing.

D4vd attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Investigators believe the body was stashed in the trunk about five days before it was towed to the impound lot.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim or cause of death was not immediately released.

Exact details about where the car was picked up are unknown.

The backstory:

D4vd is known for his songs "Here With Me" and "Romantic Homicide," with billions of streams on Spotify.

He released his second studio album, "Withered," earlier this year. He is currently in the middle of his "Withered" world tour, with a show in Minneapolis on Tuesday night and a Los Angeles stop scheduled for Sept. 20.