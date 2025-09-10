New details about woman's body found in Tesla linked to singer D4vd released by coroner

The Brief A woman's decomposing body was discovered inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard. The car is reportedly registered to singer-songwriter D4vd, and authorities are treating the case as a death investigation. The woman's identity and cause of death are currently unknown.



The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has released new details about the woman whose body was discovered inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard earlier this week.

The remains, found in severe decomposition, have not yet been identified.

What we know:

The human remains of a woman were discovered Monday afternoon inside a vehicle after employees at Hollywood Tow reported a strong odor.

Los Angeles police said the car had been impounded after it was reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the woman was described as approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall with wavy black hair. Her age and race or ethnicity have not been determined.

The woman was wearing a tube top and small-sized black leggings. Jewelry included a yellow metal stud earring and a yellow metal chain bracelet. A tattoo on her right index finger read: "Shhh…"

The Tesla where the body was found is reportedly registered to singer-songwriter D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke. Burke rose to fame on TikTok and later signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records.

D4vd performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

What they're saying:

Authorities are treating the matter as a death investigation.

"We know that we have human remains and we know they were contained within a vehicle," said Alan Hamilton, Chief of Detectives for the LAPD.

"We are going to continue the investigation and when a determination is made that potentially there was a homicide, then it will transition into a homicide investigation."

What we don't know:

The woman’s identity and the cause of death remain undetermined.

A suspect or person of interest has not been named in the case.

Separate case in South LA:

On Tuesday, the LAPD confirmed a body was discovered in a burned Honda Civic at a tow yard in South Los Angeles. Investigators said there is currently no evidence to suggest the two cases are connected.

