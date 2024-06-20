Cause of death revealed for LA County deputy who died at South LA station

The cause of death for a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was found unresponsive at the sheriff's station in South Los Angeles in April has been revealed.

Jonathan Stewart, 41, died from the "effects of methamphetamine," according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA County deputy dies after suffering medical emergency at station

Stewart was found unresponsive at the South LA station on April 27 and pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, the LASD said Stewart suffered from a "medical emergency."

According to the LASD, Stewart joined the department as a custody assistant in 2006. He was most recently serving as a field training officer until his death.

"Jonathan dedicated a decade serving the South Los Angeles community, he was respected and highly regarded by his peers and supervisors for his unwavering commitment," the LASD said in a statement. "Our @lasdhq family is mourning the loss of a valued member of our family, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and partners during this difficult time.

Stewart is survived by his wife and three children.

A procession was held from the sheriff's station to the medical examiner's office in Boyle Heights.