4 injured, including 2 deputies, in apparent explosion at detention center in Castaic

Four people, including two deputies, were injured Tuesday morning in what appears to be an explosion and subsequent fire at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.

Los Angeles County Fire officials responded to the facility, located in the 29300 block of The Old Road, at about 9:40 a.m. following a report of "an outdoor fire."

The fire was allegedly burning in a trailer, possibly a mobile firing range, on the grounds of the facility. Firefighters continued their efforts to douse the flames more than an hour afterward, authorities reported.

Crews on the scene reported that all four patients were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, two with critical injuries and two with minor injuries.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which described what happened as a "training incident," two deputies were transported for hospital treatment. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

