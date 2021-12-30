Fire crews rescue campers trapped by overflowing creek in Malibu

Crews rescued campers in Malibu as they became trapped by an overflowing creek near Leo Carrillo State Park Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Rescue crews were stationed in the middle of the campground in knee-deep water and used boats to navigate around the site to make sure everyone was accounted for.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they responded to flooding in the area and evacuated 22 people to safety, as well as a few dogs.

"Through the campground runs two different channels. Over on the river right, it’s nice. It’s flowing across the bank across Mulholland Highway, but on the other side, it separates the campground. So, we do have people in high ground and safe in both locations but we would like to get them out of there," said Steve Cookus with LA County Fire.

"I knew it was raining so hard that [I knew] this was not good. So, I knew we were in trouble," camper Alison Siewert told FOX 11’s Hailey Winslow.

Another camper who traveled from Las Vegas said he would not have made the trip if he knew the severity of the weather conditions.

By 9 a.m., fire officials said all campers were accounted for.

Nearby, the northbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed at Chautauqua Boulevard and the southbound lanes were closed at Temescal Canyon Road due to a downed tree that took down power lines.

Overnight, a powerful winter storm slammed California, bringing heavy downpours and snow to the mountain communities.

Several weather advisories were in effect across the Southland Thursday including a Flash Flood Watch.

The storm was forecast to taper off by Friday.

