Grapevine closed in both directions due to wintry conditions

The 5 Freeway over the Grapevine has been closed in both directions due to snow and ice, the California Highway Patrol announced Thursday.

Officials said Highway 58 remains open through Tehachapi as an alternative route.

Highway 178 also remains open.

This comes as a winter storm slammed the Golden State, bringing gusty winds, heavy rain, snow to the mountain communities.

On Thursday morning, several weather advisories were in effect across the Southland including a Winter Weather Advisory and a Flash Flood Warning.





It was unclear when the Tejon Pass would reopen.

