Rain triggers mudslide in Studio City

One vehicle was trapped in mud after rain triggered a mudslide in Studio City Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The mudslide occurred in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood just before 7:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

No injuries were reported and there was no threat to structures in the area.

Cleanup efforts are underway.

Thursday marks the last day of a powerful storm that hit the Western region of the nation.

Multiple weather alerts were in effect Thursday, including a Flash Flood Watch for burn scar areas.



The storm is forecast to taper off just in time for the holiday weekend.

