Caltrans to close OC freeways Sunday

Caltrans maintenance crews will close various lanes of state Routes 55 and 91 Sunday morning for maintenance repairs.

The northbound state Route (SR) 55 High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) connector to the San Diego (405) Freeway will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, while the northbound I-5 connector to northbound SR-55 (left and right shoulders only) will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Northbound SR-55 from Lincoln Avenue/Santiago Canyon/Nohl Ranch Road to the eastbound SR-91 Express Lanes entrance will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the eastbound SR-91 Express Lanes from SR-55 to Green River Road/End or Riverside County Line will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, westbound SR-91 from the westbound 91 Express Lanes to SR- 55 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.