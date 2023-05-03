This is California's most beautiful destination

article

One single California destination was just recognized among the world's most beautiful places to visit.

Big Sur was crowned most beautiful destination in all of California and among the most beautiful destinations in the world by Travel & Leisure.

Located in Monterey County just two hours south of San Jose, the popular destination is known for breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean, abundant nature, and more. It's home to the popular Bixby Bridge, which is frequently photographed by tourists and was featured in the opening credits of HBO’s "Big Little Lies." The winding highway is a popular driving route renowned for its ocean views.

SUGGESTED:

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about Big Sur:

"Even considering California's 840 miles of monumental coastline, it's hard to rival the beauty of Big Sur. Thick redwood forest, foggy canyons, and rocky cliffs tumbling into the Pacific define this area (the name refers to both the town and the coastal region), made all the more famous for its freewheeling NorCal vibes and Old Hollywood history."

Other destinations that made the list of beautiful places in the world include Crater Lake in Oregon, USA, Lake Como in Italy, and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

To see the full list of most beautiful destinations, tap or click here.