California lawmakers push universal police mask ban to meet federal court standards
LOS ANGELES - California legislators are moving to close a legal loophole by expanding a controversial mask ban to include every police officer in the state, from local sheriff's deputies to the California Highway Patrol.
The backstory:
In February 2026, U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder issued a preliminary injunction against California’s original mask ban, which was specifically aimed at federal agents during immigration raids.
The judge found the law violated the "intergovernmental immunity doctrine" because it singled out federal officers.
However, the ruling also provided a strategic opening for the state; Judge Snyder stated that the federal government failed to prove that masking is "essential" to their operations.
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In response, Senator Scott Wiener immediately introduced SB 1004 to remove all exemptions, ensuring the law applies equally to all law enforcement to satisfy constitutional requirements.
What we don't know:
It's uncertain whether Governor Gavin Newsom will sign a bill that now directly impacts state agencies like the CHP, which his office previously sought to exempt.
While the judge upheld a companion law requiring officers to show clear identification, it remains unclear if the Trump administration will launch a new legal challenge based on "officer safety" if the universal ban is enacted.
Timeline:
- September 20, 2025: Governor Newsom signs the original "No Secret Police Act" (SB 627).
- November 2025: The U.S. Department of Justice sues California to block the law.
- February 9, 2026: Judge Snyder blocks the mask ban but upholds officer identification requirements.
- February 10, 2026: Senator Wiener announces emergency legislation to include state officers in the ban.
- April 14, 2026: SB 1004 is discussed in the State Senate.
What they're saying:
Wiener called the court's decision a "huge win," arguing that "the Court ruled that California has the power to protect our community by banning officers... from wearing masks."
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On the federal side, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi celebrated the injunction as a victory for "President Trump's law-and-order agenda," maintaining that masking protects agents from harassment and doxxing.
What's next:
The bill is currently moving through the committee process.
If passed and signed, law enforcement agencies across California will be required to update their public policies regarding facial coverings by January 1, 2027.
This would likely lead to a new round of litigation over whether states have the authority to dictate the uniforms of federal agents, even under a "neutral" law.
The Source: This report is based on judicial rulings from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and official legislative tracking from the California State Senate (SB 1004). Quotes and background information were sourced from Senator Scott Wiener’s official announcements and additional reporting by CalMatters and the Los Angeles Times.