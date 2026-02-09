California mask ban for federal immigration agents blocked; ID requirement stands

The Brief A judge ruled California’s No Secret Police Act, which limits mask use by federal agents, likely discriminates against the federal government and cannot be enforced for now. The court upheld the No Vigilantes Act, requiring most local, state, and federal officers to display their name or badge number while on duty.



A Los Angeles federal judge blocked California from enforcing a new law limiting when federal agents can wear masks while engaged in immigration operations, but upheld a second law requiring local, state and federal law enforcement personnel to display their name or badge number while on duty.

What we know:

Senior U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder rejected the Trump administration's claim that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents need to wear masks to prevent doxing, meaning the online disclosure of agents' personal information that could lead to harassment or targeting.

However, the judge said in her ruling, California's No Secret Police Act appears to discriminate against the federal government because the law's provisions do not apply to state or local law enforcement officers.

Snyder wrote that the act "treats federal law enforcement officers differently than similarly situated state law enforcement officers."

But the judge upheld the No Vigilantes Act, a separate new state law which requires most local, state and federal law enforcement personnel to display their name or badge number while on duty.

The laws, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, came in response to the Trump administration's illegal immigration raids in Southern California in the summer, during which masked, unidentified federal officers detained people as part of the president's mass deportation program.

The other side:

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the state laws were unconstitutional and endanger federal officers.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued California, Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta in September, challenging what the federal government claims is an "unconstitutional" attempt to impede federal law enforcement by imposing the mask ban and identification requirement on officers.

The laws made California the first state in the nation to prohibit federal law enforcement, including agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, from hiding their identities, and requiring non-uniformed federal law enforcement to visibly display identification information, including agency, name or badge number during enforcement duties.

Snyder, a nominee of President Bill Clinton, heard the DOJ's arguments for a preliminary injunction that aims to pause the laws.

The laws took effect Jan. 1, but are not being enforced while their constitutionality is challenged in court.

Dig deeper:

"A federal court upheld California's law requiring federal agents to identify themselves -- a clear win for the rule of law," Newsom said in a statement Monday. "No badge and no name mean no accountability. California will keep standing up for civil rights and our democracy."

The judge's ruling allows legislators to rewrite the No Secret Police Act without an exemption for state law enforcement. Newsom has not said whether he would sign a revised version of the bill.

The DOJ lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, alleges that the No Secret Police Act and the No Vigilantes Act threaten the safety of officers facing harassment, doxing and violence while carrying out enforcement duties.

The DOJ also says the laws violate the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, under which states have no power to control the operations of the federal government.

"Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe, and they do not deserve to be doxed or harassed simply for carrying out their duties," Bondi said in a statement when the lawsuit was filed in November.

"California's anti-law enforcement policies discriminate against the federal government and are designed to create risk for our agents. These laws cannot stand."

The Trump administration's complaint states that the federal government does not intend to comply with the challenged laws.