California State University considers tuition fee increases
LOS ANGELES - California State University officials are considering tuition increase costs for next fall.
It's part of an effort to close the system's $1.5 billion funding gap.
The new proposal outlines three models with tuition increases ranging from an additional $174 to $462 in the first year, followed by slight increases every year thereafter.
The current undergraduate tuition is $5,742 per year.
The new fees would start in the fall of 2024.