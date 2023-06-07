Expand / Collapse search

California State University considers tuition fee increases

California State University
The new fees would start in the fall of 2024.

LOS ANGELES - California State University officials are considering tuition increase costs for next fall. 

It's part of an effort to close the system's $1.5 billion funding gap. 

The new proposal outlines three models with tuition increases ranging from an additional $174 to $462 in the first year, followed by slight increases every year thereafter. 

The current undergraduate tuition is $5,742 per year. 

