California State University considers tuition fee increases

California State University officials are considering tuition increase costs for next fall.

It's part of an effort to close the system's $1.5 billion funding gap.

The new proposal outlines three models with tuition increases ranging from an additional $174 to $462 in the first year, followed by slight increases every year thereafter.

The current undergraduate tuition is $5,742 per year.

The new fees would start in the fall of 2024.