Cal State LA student shot, killed while riding scooter near campus

The Cal State LA community is mourning the loss of one of its own. According to a press release from the school, 38-year-old Edgar Aguirre was shot and killed while riding a scooter Saturday morning.

The school said the shooting took place around 3 a.m. on Valley Boulevard, a short walking distance from campus. Aguirre was a junior majoring in communication, CSULA said in a statement.

The school issued the following statement in-part in the wake of Aguirre's death:

"This is devastating news. Our hearts are with Edgar’s family, friends, and those in our community who knew him… Edgar’s death is a tragic loss for his family and our University. My greatest hope is that we will move through our mourning together, supporting one another and caring for each other."

The school vowed to increase patrols around the area in the wake of the deadly shooting. As of Thursday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.