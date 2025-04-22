California now selling generic Narcan for $24

The Brief Governor Newsom announced that CalRx naloxone nasal spray is now available to Californians at $24 per twin-pack, nearly half the market price. The CalRx initiative is part of a broader effort to tackle the fentanyl and opioid crisis. Californians can purchase naloxone online through the CalRx website.



Californians now have access to buy the CalRx-branded naloxone nasal spray, a drug that can reverse overdoses, online, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

The initiative aims to combat the opioid epidemic by making naloxone more affordable and accessible to everyone.

What we know:

CalRx naloxone nasal spray is now available to individuals in California for $24 per twin-pack, nearly half the standard market price.

This initiative is part of Newsom's Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis , aiming to improve public health by providing essential medications at lower costs.

SUGGESTED: 3 possible drug overdoses reported at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

Californians can order CalRx naloxone online via the CalRx Get Naloxone website.

Eligible organizations may receive free naloxone through the Naloxone Distribution Project, administered by the Department of Health Care Services.

Opioid Crisis Impact:

Data through June 2024 showed a decline in synthetic opioid-related overdose deaths in California, reversing previous trends, according to Newsom's office.

SUGGESTED: Investigators believe 3 kids ingested fentanyl-laced pills at California daycare

What they're saying:

"Life-saving medications shouldn’t come with a life-altering price tag. CalRx is about making essential drugs like naloxone affordable and accessible for all — not the privileged few. California is using our market power as the 5th largest economy in the world to disrupt a billion-dollar industry to save lives…and we’re just getting started," Newsom said in a statement.

SUGGESTED: Mother finds justice and seeks awareness after son’s fentanyl poisoning death

CalRx Program Success:

The CalRx program has saved California over $17 million, as highlighted in a Health Affairs journal article. The initiative demonstrates how state-led actions can increase competition, improve access, and lower costs for essential medications.

SUGGESTED: Enough fentanyl to kill 'every resident in LA County' seized; 3 ' major traffickers' arrested

For more information, visit the CalRx Naloxone website and Opioids.CA.gov.